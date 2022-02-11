Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will report $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.67. Walt Disney posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $6.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.81.

Shares of DIS traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.16. 42,428,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,978,281. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.35. The company has a market capitalization of $276.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 663,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $102,739,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

