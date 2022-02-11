Zacks: Analysts Expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $594.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will post $594.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $558.12 million and the highest is $623.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $492.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

AQN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 36.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AQN remained flat at $$14.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,973. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.