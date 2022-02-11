Zacks: Analysts Expect Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) to report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Core & Main.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on CNM. Citigroup cut shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.54.

CNM stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.64.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,026,993,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,826,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Core & Main by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,139,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,607,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,203,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,256,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core & Main (CNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.