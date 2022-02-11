Zacks: Analysts Expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to Post $1.34 EPS

Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will report $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Madison Square Garden Sports reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 509.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSGS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.50.

NYSE MSGS traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.90. 113,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,296. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.59. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $152.42 and a 12-month high of $207.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

