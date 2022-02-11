Zacks: Analysts Expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.04 Million

Brokerages predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will post sales of $85.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.20 million and the lowest is $84.90 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $77.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $330.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.40 million to $330.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $371.00 million, with estimates ranging from $364.50 million to $383.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of TRHC stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,060. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $225.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $56.96.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 46,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $604,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 29,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $397,222.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,184 shares of company stock worth $2,451,896 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.