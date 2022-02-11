Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Announce $1.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Akamai Technologies posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.80.

AKAM stock opened at $112.84 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $120.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,325 shares of company stock worth $1,269,657 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 112.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,215,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,007 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $154,558,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 30.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $204,053,000 after purchasing an additional 456,513 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,520,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 516.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 383,105 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,839,000 after purchasing an additional 321,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

