Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.11. EQT posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $3.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in EQT by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,402 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth about $203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 441,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of EQT by 8.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 75.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 36,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. 812,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,147,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. EQT has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

EQT announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.