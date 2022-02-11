Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will post $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.27 billion. Insperity reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.28.

Insperity stock opened at $108.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $129.32.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

In related news, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $476,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Insperity by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,961,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,445,000 after buying an additional 542,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,466,000 after purchasing an additional 199,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,682,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,762,000 after purchasing an additional 65,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Insperity by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 0.7% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

