Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.61 Million

Equities analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will announce $55.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.42 million. Investors Real Estate Trust posted sales of $45.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year sales of $199.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.14 million to $200.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $234.02 million, with estimates ranging from $230.60 million to $238.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Investors Real Estate Trust.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

CSR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Investors Real Estate Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $91.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.52, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.11. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $112.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,028.53%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.