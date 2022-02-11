Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.10. LSI Industries posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

LYTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

LYTS traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.95. 414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,159. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $185.16 million, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

