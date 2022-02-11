Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. MiMedx Group posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MiMedx Group.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.77. 526,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,722. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $534.93 million, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 277.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiMedx Group (MDXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.