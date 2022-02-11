Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.
CORT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.
NASDAQ CORT traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 428,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,579. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17.
About Corcept Therapeutics
Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.