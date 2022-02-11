Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

CORT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,489,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after buying an additional 853,576 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 329.0% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 728,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 558,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 659,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 469,589 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,061,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,897,000 after purchasing an additional 311,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,162,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 254,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CORT traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 428,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,579. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

