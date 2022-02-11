Zacks: Brokerages Expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.51). Farfetch posted earnings of ($6.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Farfetch.
Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. abrdn plc increased its stake in Farfetch by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Farfetch by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,288,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,078,000 after purchasing an additional 281,105 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Farfetch by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,403,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,793,000 after purchasing an additional 324,841 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Farfetch by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 49,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32.
About Farfetch
Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Farfetch (FTCH)
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farfetch (FTCH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.