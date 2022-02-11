Zacks: Brokerages Expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to report $40.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.10 million and the highest is $41.00 million. Farmers National Banc reported sales of $35.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year sales of $162.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.10 million to $163.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $167.55 million, with estimates ranging from $166.00 million to $169.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,052. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $495.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $375,356. Corporate insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 82,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 39,297 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 110,986 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

