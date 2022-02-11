Zacks: Brokerages Expect ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Analysts predict that ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ForgeRock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

FORG traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.52.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

