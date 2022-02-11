Zacks: Brokerages Expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $320.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will report sales of $320.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $318.50 million and the highest is $322.20 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $320.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ICU Medical.

ICUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in ICU Medical by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,771 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI opened at $221.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.74 and its 200-day moving average is $222.14. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $183.39 and a 12 month high of $282.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 0.55.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

