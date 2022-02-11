Zacks: Brokerages Expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. Investors Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In related news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $7,974,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 600,946 shares of company stock worth $9,970,607 over the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,777,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $353,331,000 after purchasing an additional 477,801 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,536,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $249,861,000 after buying an additional 235,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,212,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,189,000 after buying an additional 813,316 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 515.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,464,419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $234,285,000 after buying an additional 12,950,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,066,000 after acquiring an additional 69,898 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISBC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,966,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,830. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

