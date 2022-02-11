Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to Post $0.20 EPS

Equities analysts expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.23. Shift4 Payments posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.23 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $126,638.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.30. 1,182,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,702. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.22 and a beta of 1.93. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $104.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.42.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

