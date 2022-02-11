Zacks: Brokerages Expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Solid Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Solid Biosciences.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.
Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.89. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11.
About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
