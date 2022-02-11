Zacks: Brokerages Expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Solid Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Solid Biosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.89. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

