Zacks Investment Management Acquires New Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,762,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,386,000 after purchasing an additional 899,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,243,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,277,000 after buying an additional 178,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,687,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,322,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,054,000 after buying an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,189,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,988,000 after purchasing an additional 33,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $112.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $83.99 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.