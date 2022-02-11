Zacks Investment Management Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the third quarter worth about $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

JBL opened at $61.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $27,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,407 shares of company stock worth $8,188,200. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.