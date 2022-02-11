Zacks Investment Management Has $4.40 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock opened at $106.69 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $100.58 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.