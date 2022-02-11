Zacks Investment Management Has $6.65 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,344 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Carrier Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 62.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,081,000 after buying an additional 7,186,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,492,000 after buying an additional 1,633,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Carrier Global by 70.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,384,000 after buying an additional 4,063,681 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.

CARR stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.90%.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.