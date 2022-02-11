Zacks Investment Management Makes New $3.83 Million Investment in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.43.

NYSE SUI opened at $191.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.41, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.36. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

