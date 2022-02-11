Zacks Investment Management Purchases 500 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $198.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.30 and a 200 day moving average of $192.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.13 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 93.11%.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.07.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

