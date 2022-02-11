Zacks Investment Management Sells 6,605 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Zacks Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,702 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after buying an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $937,781,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after buying an additional 1,552,925 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $160.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $341,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,465,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 346,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,472,670 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.87.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

