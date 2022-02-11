Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICL. Citigroup cut shares of ICL Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.17.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

