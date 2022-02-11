Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) to Sell

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

VLNS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. 2,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,272. Valens has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $9.93.

Get Valens alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valens during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Valens in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000.

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valens (VLNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.