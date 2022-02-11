Zacks Investment Research Lowers CRH (NYSE:CRH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

Get CRH alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CRH from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.22.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. CRH has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 148.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after buying an additional 257,914 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the second quarter valued at $381,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the second quarter valued at $325,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRH (CRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.