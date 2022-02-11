Zacks Investment Research Lowers Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 195.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

