Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) to Hold

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Get Lucid Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 37.00.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at 27.91 on Wednesday. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of 16.12 and a 12-month high of 64.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 32.19.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.22 by -0.19. The firm had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,486,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,443,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lucid Group (LCID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.