Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) to “Hold”

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.89. The company had a trading volume of 36,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,235. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

