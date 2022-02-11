Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN)’s stock price rose 11.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.27 and last traded at C$4.22. Approximately 158,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 246,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.77.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of C$398.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23.

Zentek (CVE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.15 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentek Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

