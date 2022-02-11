Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on Z. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $48.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -56.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.94. Zillow Group has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52.

In related news, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $450,985.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.