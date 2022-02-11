Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.

Zoetis has a payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Zoetis to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $199.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.98.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,149. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoetis stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,874 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Zoetis worth $86,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

