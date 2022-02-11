Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $241.99 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will announce $241.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.00 million and the highest is $245.00 million. Zscaler reported sales of $157.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zscaler.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $284.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total value of $2,377,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.40, for a total transaction of $692,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,267 shares of company stock worth $18,518,862 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zscaler (ZS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.