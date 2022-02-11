Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Receives $500.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $500.00.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zurich Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $480.00 on Tuesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $383.00 and a one year high of $502.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.70.
About Zurich Insurance Group
Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.