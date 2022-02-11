Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Receives $500.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $500.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zurich Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $480.00 on Tuesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $383.00 and a one year high of $502.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

