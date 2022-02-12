-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.08). ProPetro reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ProPetro.

ProPetro stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 3.08. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ProPetro by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ProPetro by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,050,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,899,000 after purchasing an additional 157,969 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ProPetro by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,478,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,389,000 after purchasing an additional 668,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ProPetro by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,113,000 after purchasing an additional 380,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. raised its position in ProPetro by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

