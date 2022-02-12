$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.11. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings of ($16.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AHT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,576. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.08. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

