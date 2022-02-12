-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ earnings. BriaCell Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that BriaCell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BriaCell Therapeutics.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCTX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 426,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $12.47.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

