-$0.21 EPS Expected for HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) This Quarter

Analysts expect HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HUYA’s earnings. HUYA posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 210.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HUYA will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HUYA.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.14 million. HUYA had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 10.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 12.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 3.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 19.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUYA stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. 2,190,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,091. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. HUYA has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $36.33.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

