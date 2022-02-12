$0.22 EPS Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.25. PagSeguro Digital posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.
PAGS opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.20. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $62.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
