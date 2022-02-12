$0.22 EPS Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.25. PagSeguro Digital posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

PAGS opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.20. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $62.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.