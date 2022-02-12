-$0.23 EPS Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Roivant Sciences.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROIV shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,697,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,967,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,694,000. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROIV opened at $6.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

