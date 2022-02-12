$0.31 EPS Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.36. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

IRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:IRWD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.86. 2,045,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.23. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32.

In related news, COO Jason Rickard sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $304,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,520. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,883,000 after purchasing an additional 920,868 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,650,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,741,000 after acquiring an additional 594,844 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,248,000 after acquiring an additional 297,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,076,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,878,000 after acquiring an additional 119,916 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

