$0.36 EPS Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

BSET stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $167.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 679,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

