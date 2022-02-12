$0.46 EPS Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Barnes Group posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

A number of research firms have recently commented on B. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

In other news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1,647.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

B stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $57.64.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

