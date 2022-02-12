$0.48 EPS Expected for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.53. NextEra Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $2.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEP. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $468,906,000 after buying an additional 3,309,086 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $231,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,206 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,886,000 after purchasing an additional 779,074 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,826 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $156,101,000 after purchasing an additional 234,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,542 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $65,863,000 after purchasing an additional 220,788 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEP traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.01. 428,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,551. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average is $80.03. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.35%.

NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

