$0.77 EPS Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will report $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. LKQ reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LKQ.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. Raymond James raised their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $53.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ has a 1 year low of $36.33 and a 1 year high of $60.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in LKQ by 3,788.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

