-$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) to report earnings per share of ($0.87) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.82). SpringWorks Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 462.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($3.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($3.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.20.

NASDAQ SWTX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.02. 289,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,034. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.47. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $96.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

