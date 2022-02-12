-$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.92) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the lowest is ($0.95). Lumos Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 196.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($3.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($3.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumos Pharma.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LUMO shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of Lumos Pharma stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,639. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.42. Lumos Pharma has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $19.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMO. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 30.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lumos Pharma by 48.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

